STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic police to get 150 high-resolution body cameras

Most of the old ones, procured in 2017, not in working condition
 

Published: 13th October 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will soon get 150 body cameras as part of a central government scheme for modernisation of government offices. This project will have a Rs 1.5 crore budget. The cameras attached to the shirt button can be operated by the traffic police and can record for eight hours. They are currently being procured and the police are likely to start using them in three months, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) Nisha James.

“The officers will wear the cameras to ensure proper action against traffic rule violators. The old ones had very little recording and memory capacity, while the new ones will have features like Bluetooth,” said Narayan M, DCP Traffic (East). Nisha said that the camera will have a 1280 x 720 HD resolution, with both audio and video capabilities. Two types of cameras -- ‘Bullet Body Worn’ and ‘Button Body Worn’ -- being procured will have a low-light capacity of .0001 lux. While the button camera will have a field of view of -100 degrees, bullet camera will have over -120 degrees. 

In January 2017, when 50 body-mounted cameras were launched with much fanfare when R Hitendra was the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), traffic police inspectors had used these cameras at nights and during weekends. But over the next few months, the body cams were forgotten and the traffic police went back to their old ways of catching traffic rule violators. Several traffic police inspectors said that some of the cameras are not in working condition now.

The 50 body cams had been procured at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh and later, another 90 were delivered in December 2018. These cameras were given to Ashok Nagar, Cubbon Park, High Grounds, Shivajinagar, Ulsoor, Upparpet and Wilson Garden police stations. 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Traffic Police
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp