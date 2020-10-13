STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t hike Bengaluru property tax: Congress to BSY

 Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday urged the State government not to increase property tax in Bengaluru.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday urged the State government not to increase property tax in Bengaluru. “The proposal of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to increase property tax, if implemented, shall be disastrous for the development of the city,” the former CM stated.Siddaramaiah said people are already under huge financial distress to pay property taxes even at the existing rates, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should consider reducing tax during these difficult times, instead of increasing it. Increase in property tax will result in increase in rents, and businesses will find it difficult to run with increased costs, he added.

Sources said the BBMP and state government are discussing the possibility of increasing property tax in the State capital by 15 to 30 per cent. Earlier, it was also discussed during the BBMP council meeting before the administrator was appointed to the Palike. Sources said the BBMP is also considering several other measures, like taking stern action against tax defaulters.However, when contacted, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said there was no proposal before the state government to increase property tax in Bengaluru.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah property tax Bengaluru
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp