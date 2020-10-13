Don’t hike Bengaluru property tax: Congress to BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday urged the State government not to increase property tax in Bengaluru. “The proposal of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to increase property tax, if implemented, shall be disastrous for the development of the city,” the former CM stated.Siddaramaiah said people are already under huge financial distress to pay property taxes even at the existing rates, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should consider reducing tax during these difficult times, instead of increasing it. Increase in property tax will result in increase in rents, and businesses will find it difficult to run with increased costs, he added.

Sources said the BBMP and state government are discussing the possibility of increasing property tax in the State capital by 15 to 30 per cent. Earlier, it was also discussed during the BBMP council meeting before the administrator was appointed to the Palike. Sources said the BBMP is also considering several other measures, like taking stern action against tax defaulters.However, when contacted, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said there was no proposal before the state government to increase property tax in Bengaluru.