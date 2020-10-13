STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

When faith comes first

 A story I first read many years ago has been on my mind.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A story I first read many years ago has been on my mind. It goes like this: Long ago, a poor village that was totally dependent on a couple of rain-fed small lakes around it and a few wells, did not get any rain for a few years, and the lakes went totally dry. The wells came up dry as well. The farms became dust bowls with nothing, not even weeds, growing there anymore. The people in the village were fast losing hope, and many of them were migrating to the towns and cities far away to try and make some kind of living.

The villagers were getting desperate. And then, one day, a wandering fakir came around and told the villagers he was going to help them out. He said that the next morning, he would organise a prayer for rain, and needed all of the faithful to come there, and that together, their faith would make it happen. Everyone told the fakir that they were of course faithful. Even though there had been no rain, they still prayed as needed, didn’t they? They kept up all the observances, and sure, they will be there the next morning.

And sure enough, they were all there in the morning, and the fakir looked at all of them. Everyone was there, the fakir observed, all bright and curious about what was going to happen, but, pointing to the one person there who had carried an umbrella, said that there was only this one person who had shown real faith and had come prepared for rain, and that other people had just come there out of curiosity. In the story, that one person’s faith was enough and the fakir’s prayers made it pour, and life was good again in the village.

At this point, you might be wondering what this story has to do with love or relationships. Think of it this way: If you are going out on a date, are you that person bringing the umbrella, or are you like the rest of the village, going out with a sense of curiosity, or, maybe worse, a cynicism that wants to see the whole show just so you make some wise cracks later with your buddies?

Keeping up faith is hard, especially in matters of the heart, and more so for the ones that have been hurt over and over, like these villagers with the years of no rain. Just as it is painful but feels almost safe to try and forget how rain feels and not hope for it at all, it is hard to stay hopeful in love when life has been a series of disappointments and hurt. We need to protect ourselves, yes, and yet we also need to be able and willing to be that person who takes the umbrella out at a fresh sign of promise.Faith is not easy, and to allow yourself the chance to feel love again is often just that -- an act of faith.

(The writer is a counsellor with InnerSight)

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp