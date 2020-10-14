STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Not wearing mask? You may have nowhere to hide

Palike gets tough; Marshals will check commercial buildings too
 

Published: 14th October 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mask, Thermal check, COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike marshals and the police, who were so far enforcing the mandatory mask rule only on roads and in parks, will henceforth keep any eye on people even in commercial establishments like shops, malls, hotels and restaurants.The decision was taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the city police in the light of the rising cases of Covid-19 and the feedback from citizens. The civic body has also decided that it will not go easy on people any more as enough awareness drives have been conducted.

Palike Chief Health Officer Dr B K Vijendra said that directions were issued to marshals and police officials to conduct checks in commercial spaces also. They will visit stores randomly and check on people not wearing masks and penalise them. The health officer pointed out that compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing are the only ways to contain the spread of the virus and urged citizens to comply.

Palike officials added that many citizens’ groups too had given them information regarding violation of the mask rule in places like grocery stores, malls, salons and other commercial spaces. “It has been observed that not only on roads, but citizens are not wearing masks even when visiting commercial places. They do not realise that it is more dangerous in closed spaces and densely populated areas.

People tend to take off their masks as soon as they enter a commercial space. Those owning or working in commercial spaces are also not wearing masks,” a marshal said.The police also pointed that people come up with excuses for not wearing a mask inside a commercial space when they are caught.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP masks
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp