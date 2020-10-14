Not wearing mask? You may have nowhere to hide

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike marshals and the police, who were so far enforcing the mandatory mask rule only on roads and in parks, will henceforth keep any eye on people even in commercial establishments like shops, malls, hotels and restaurants.The decision was taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the city police in the light of the rising cases of Covid-19 and the feedback from citizens. The civic body has also decided that it will not go easy on people any more as enough awareness drives have been conducted.

Palike Chief Health Officer Dr B K Vijendra said that directions were issued to marshals and police officials to conduct checks in commercial spaces also. They will visit stores randomly and check on people not wearing masks and penalise them. The health officer pointed out that compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing are the only ways to contain the spread of the virus and urged citizens to comply.

Palike officials added that many citizens’ groups too had given them information regarding violation of the mask rule in places like grocery stores, malls, salons and other commercial spaces. “It has been observed that not only on roads, but citizens are not wearing masks even when visiting commercial places. They do not realise that it is more dangerous in closed spaces and densely populated areas.

People tend to take off their masks as soon as they enter a commercial space. Those owning or working in commercial spaces are also not wearing masks,” a marshal said.The police also pointed that people come up with excuses for not wearing a mask inside a commercial space when they are caught.