STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

30 test Covid positive in Bengaluru govt office

As many as 30 officials in the Chief Engineer’s office, Water Resources Department, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 30 officials in the Chief Engineer’s office, Water Resources Department, have tested positive for Covid-19. The office, located near Anand Rao Circle flyover, will be shut for three days, starting Thursday.The Chief Engineer of the department has written to the Secretary, Water Resources, saying that many of the officials and staff are primary contacts of these employees and that it is  necessary to take precautions and close the office for three days.

He also said all employees were told to home quarantine for the next few days. The office premises will be sanitized for three days. “I hereby submit the report to the government,’’ he stated.Department sources said in the last three months, the office was shut many times when employees tested positive. But this time, the number is higher. The head office in Vikasa Soudha is also shut as a couple of employees tested positive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
govt office Bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp