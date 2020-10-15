30 test Covid positive in Bengaluru govt office

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 30 officials in the Chief Engineer’s office, Water Resources Department, have tested positive for Covid-19. The office, located near Anand Rao Circle flyover, will be shut for three days, starting Thursday.The Chief Engineer of the department has written to the Secretary, Water Resources, saying that many of the officials and staff are primary contacts of these employees and that it is necessary to take precautions and close the office for three days.

He also said all employees were told to home quarantine for the next few days. The office premises will be sanitized for three days. “I hereby submit the report to the government,’’ he stated.Department sources said in the last three months, the office was shut many times when employees tested positive. But this time, the number is higher. The head office in Vikasa Soudha is also shut as a couple of employees tested positive.