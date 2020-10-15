STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fears plague plasma donors

Only 400 patients who recovered have donated between April and October
 

Published: 15th October 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Back in April, plasma therapy trials were initiated after two Covid-recovered patients voluntareed to donate plasma. But since then, there have not been many donors due to fear and misconception. A 49-year-old man, who recovered from Covid-19 in August but is dogged by misinformation, said, “By donating plasma, I fear I would be infected and get weak. I might also lose my immunity. So, I have refrained from donating plasma. The process can also be painful and going to hospitals again is risky.”

Fathaheen Misbah, an engineer and coordinator of Mercy Plasma from Mercy Mission, said there have been only 100 donors since July. Dr Vishal Rao of HCG Cancer Centre, which started plasma therapy in the state, said the hospital’s plasma bank has received only 400 donors from April to October.

“We have over 5 lakh recovered patients in the state, and there is less than 1 per cent coming forward to donate. There are several severely ill Covid-19 patients who need plasma. Ideally, we need 10 donors coming forward each day, but we are getting only four. So far, 20 per cent have been repeat donors. Donation takes only one hour and is not painful.”

Dr Rao said, “Recovered patients say they have just overcome Covid, are stressed and can’t donate. Some say immunity comes down, while others talk about transport expenses. Though the government had announced Rs 5,000 as incentive to donors, it hasn’t happened yet.”Fathaheen said that more awareness campaigns are needed and influential people should spread the positive message.

Dr Geetha, in charge of the blood bank at Apollo Hospitals, said that now with home isolation in place, health experts are unable to pass on the message and spread awareness among recovered patients. “Generally, we counsel them at the time of discharge, but that is lacking now. There are very few donors and we definitely need more.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plasma therapy COVID 19
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp