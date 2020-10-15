STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt gives nod to formation of 243 wards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday gave its nod to the proposal of the joint legislature of the BBMP restructuring committee for the formation of 243 wards, under the Karnataka Municipal Act, 1976. Urban Development Department deputy secretary K A Hidayathulla issued the signed government notification. 

The notification for the formation of a committee to execute the orders for the delimitation of wards was also issued. The four-member committee will be headed by the BBMP Commissioner, as the Chairman and Deputy Commissioner of the Urban Development Department has been appointed member.

The Bangalore Development Authority commissioner and Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP, has been appointed member-secretary of the committee. The government also ordered the BBMP and the committee members to ensure that the delimitation exercise is completed within six months from the date of issue of the order.

