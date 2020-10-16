Drugs found inside ‘gas stove’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 1983 grams of the drug Ephedrine, valued at Rs 79 lakh in the Indian market, was recovered from a package being despatched from KIA to Australia. Officers of the Intelligence wing of Kempegowda International Centre courier centre recovered it from a parcel declared as a ‘Steel Gas Stove’,

Bengaluru Customs announced in a tweet. Over-the-counter trade of Ephedrine is banned in India, while it is used to treat bronchitis and asthma abroad. Uncontrolled use of it causes euphoria, hallucinations and hypertension.

