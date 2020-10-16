STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘KSR-Devanahalli corridor should be a priority’

However, the suburban train can be completed in three years and at a lower cost with less land acquisition. 

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the suburban rail project finally getting its approval from the Centre after much delay, the Citizens For Citizens (C4C) wrote a letter to Chief Secretary, T M Vijay Bhaskar who also heads the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) to give priority for the implementation of the Bengaluru City (KSR)- Devanahalli (DHL) corridor. 

It will improve connectivity to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) from KSR to Yeshwanthpur (YPR), both of which already have metro stations nearby. Although the metro project is yet to receive a green signal from the Union government, the project will take years to complete, the letter stated. However, the suburban train can be completed in three years and at a lower cost with less land acquisition. 

“It is logical, imperative and practical to have this corridor completed on high priority since the airport’s second terminal will become operational by 2021-22,” which will result in traffic chaos, the letter said. 
The Bengaluru suburban rail project involves building four corridors connecting different parts of the city: KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli, Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara, Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield, and Heelalige-Rajanakunte. Vijay Bhaskar could not be reached.

