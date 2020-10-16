STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namma Metro's Contactless Smart Card reverts to 60 days validity

In a relief to Metro commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has restored the validity of the top-up made on its Contactless Smart card to 60 days from the recharge date.

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to Metro commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has restored the validity of the top-up made on its Contactless Smart card to 60 days from the recharge date. It had reduced it to just 7 days in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure issued when Metro services were restarted from September 7.

Ajay Seth, Managing Director, BMRCL, told TNIE, “The arrangement has been made in response to feedback from some commuters wanting longer validity period for the recharge.”According to a release, top-up is presently permitted only in contactless methods like the BMRCL website, mobile and Karnataka Mobile One service. The commuter needs to undertake the trip within seven days of the date of recharge or else, the amount lapses.   

“If the public have missed presenting their cards at the gates within seven days, they may approach Customer Care Centres at any Metro station with the Smart Card and proof of having transferred such amounts to their Smart Cards. BMRCL will verify and if the transactions are made within 60 days, such amounts will be credited to the respective Smart Cards at Customer Care Centres,” the release said.

Commuters who fail to present their Smart Card and get the top-up transactions completed within 60 days will lose their money, it added.    BMRCL had also recently extended validity for usage of the Smart Card for a period of 10 years.

BMRCL approaches Metro Rail Safety Commissioner
Bengaluru: After successfully conducting tests related to Traction,  Signalling and Oscillaton on the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura Line of Phase-II, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has submitted a detailed report of its results to the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner for approval. The 6.29km Reach 4B, the first one on Phase-II to be opened up, is aiming to launch operations on November 1 to mark Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.  Reach 4B is the Southern extension of Phase-I’s Green Line and will have the five elevated stations.

