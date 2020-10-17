STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops probing underworld links in bar owner killing

Shetty and Yogesh are from coastal Karnataka and are believed to be operating from the Middle East.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bar owner Manish Shetty’s murder by bike-borne assailants late on Thursday evening was reportedly a “contract (supari) killing” by a rival gang or one of his former accomplices with whom he had fallen out, highly placed sources told The New Indian Express. 

“Prima facie, the crime footprint and the sequence of events leading to Manish’s murder points to the involvement of notorious fugitive gangster Vishwanatha Koraga (VK) Shetty,” said an official. The police are also not ruling out the involvement of Shetty’s former associate and another fugitive underworld gangster, Kali Yogesh alias Yogesh Bangera. 

‘Manish had a fallout with another gangster’

Shetty and Yogesh are from coastal Karnataka and are believed to be operating from the Middle East.
Manish, V K Shetty and Yogesh are former associates of underworld don Ravi Pujari, who was extradited from Senegal in February this year. He was brought to Bengaluru by ADGP (Law & Order) Amar Kumar Pandey and his team of officers, which included the incumbent Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

Manish was shot at from a single barrel breach loading (SBBL) gun and attacked with a machete. “His post-mortem report will confirm the cause of death and give the police a clearer picture,” the officer said.
V K Shetty has more than 16 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion, against him and Yogesh has over 29 cases for heinous crimes registered against him in Karnataka. Manish also faced several cases of dacoity and attempt to murder.

While in prison for his involvement in the Chemmanur Jewellers gold heist case in 2007, Manish, who was the prime accused in that case, was allegedly in touch with Ravi Pujari and Yogesh. “It is possible that Manish fell out with Yogesh over some financial dealings and the latter may have plotted Manish’s murder,” said the source.Manish hailed from Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder bengaluru
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp