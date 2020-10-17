STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dreamz investors to move HC for relief

Vanajakshi (name changed), 72, a retired State government official, had pooled in all her savings as well as the money she got by selling property inherited from her mother in Bengaluru.

Published: 17th October 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 3,700 people who invested between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 64 lakh four years ago in their dream homes, approached the Karnataka High Court after failing to recover money from an absconding real estate developer. The court directed the Director General of Police, CID and Economic Offences, and an assistant commissioner in the revenue department to submit a report before November 5 on the action taken so far on complaints from the Dreamz GK Investors’ Welfare Association. 

Those duped include software professionals, senior government officials and a number of retirees, who totally invested Rs 387 crore, lured by the offer of houses in prime areas in Bengaluru, at low prices.
Association president Jawahar Singh, a retired IAF employee, told TNIE, “Dreamz Infra India Limited founder Sachin Naik fled the city after jumping bail, and his ex-wife Disha Choudhary is in jail. We lost all our savings.” The group was involved in 59 projects in Bengaluru. 

An official communication from the Association said, “For the last four years, the victims are waiting for a refund of their investment, but as yet, assets have not been attached by the Special Court for auction. Hence, the Association filed the PIL (May 13) in the High Court.” The order, dated October 5, asked the assistant commissioner, Bengaluru South sub-division, what steps he has taken. It directed the DGP to submit a report on the investigation by November 5.

Vanajakshi (name changed), 72, a retired State government official, had pooled in all her savings as well as the money she got by selling property inherited from her mother in Bengaluru. “I invested Rs 64 lakh for a 3BHK in a residential complex in Koramangala. I did all the checks. I met Naik and checked apartments they had built on Sarjarpura Road and in Roopena Agrahara (near Silk Board). I paid the full sum by May 15, 2015, and construction was to begin in 1.5 months,” she said. When nothing moved after three months, she realized she had been duped. “Their posh office shut, and all of us are struggling for our money,” Vanajakshi said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp