Cheering for chants

Bengaluru-based ‘shlokapreneur’, Divyaa Doraiswamy, has  collaborated with Spin a Yarn India, which works on preserving indigenous languages in India to benefit the younger generation 
 

Published: 18th October 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 04:12 AM

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The pandemic has brought with it anxiety and uncertainty, with many turning to spirituality. Divyaa Doraiswamy, the Bengaluru-based founder of Gurukulam – The Shloka Learning Centre, has collaborated with Spin A Yarn India, a partner of the United Nations Indigenous Language, and the Bhasha Sangam programmes, to give more children the opportunity to learn shlokas. 

“Since we are trying to hold on to our roots, we have decided to share shlokas with kids every Monday with schools associated with Spin a Yarn,” says Doraiswamy, whose setup has been an online shloka school since 2016. “The pandemic hasn’t really affected us. I, in fact, work longer hours now and there are kids who are waitlisted. Also, since we provide only one-on-one sessions, I am not able to give slots to every enquiry, and there is a queue. I had never imagined something like this,” she says. 

With children at home a whole lot of time, enrolments have gone up. In addition, Doraiswamy also has a few CEOs and professors from top institutions who learn purely for interest in the subject, or to learn to fight health issues. “During this pandemic, a lot of parents have enrolled their kids because they are seeing many behavioral issues since children have been at home since March. The kids are in the age group of 3-6 years.

They are really small but are learning quickly with parents also putting in a lot of effort,” she says. With growing numbers, her future plans include a franchise model. In addition, she has also written to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking intervention about how shloka education can be taken to the grass-roots level so that every child in the country benefits from learning the age-old Sanskrit verses.

Anup Deshmukh, storyteller-in-chief, Spin a Yarn India, explains that they are focused on preserving, protecting and promoting indigenous languages in India to benefit the younger generation by inviting the older generation to participate. 

“As partners of the UNESCO Indigenous Language Programme and the Bhasha Sangam initiative started by the Government of India, our focus is on helping children understand the diversity of the numerous languages of our country, our heritage and culture via stories told in indigenous languages,”says Deshmukh, adding that it is through language that we define our identity, express our history and culture, learn and participate in all aspects of society. “Languages are not only the first medium for communication, education and social integration, but are also at the heart of each person’s unique identity, cultural history and memory,” he says.

