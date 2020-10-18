Designs of change 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Looking and feeling powerful inside out is Namrataa Bhatia’s mantra. “After all, both are an aspect of lifestyle,” says the Bengaluru-based fashion designer. Bhatia, who prefers to call herself an “initiator of transformation” instead of a life coach, has been helping people become the best version of themselves.

Through her sessions called ‘Audacity to be me’, she has been helping a batch of 145 women from FICCI FLO, the women’s wing of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “You can’t really be a part of someone’s journey but you can be a guide,” she says.

Having experienced great highs and lows herself, Bhatia has preferred to turn to books rather than “run to a human being.” She adds: “It’s also about bettering myself and finding that divine friend within. There are dark patches when you don’t believe that there’s a life ahead of you.

But a little shift will change that perspective.” Often, she comes across people who are low on confidence, conflicted and plagued by negative thoughts. But her programmes – designed after reading scriptures and psychology –­ are aimed at helping one live life to the fullest and bring out their potential. While it is a closed programme, she will be announcing details for sessions that will reach out to larger groups at the end of the month. The one-hour sessions also comprise gratitude and meditation segments.

“For instance, we might do a heart meditation, where we ask participants to recall some experiences they’ve gone through, and some moments they have been grateful for,” says Bhatia. The sessions are priced in the range of`3,000-5,000 for group programmes while one-on-one counselling costs Rs 2,500-10,000 per session.

“My mission is to enable individuals to harness their potential of limitless possibilities. Through a transformative initiation process, people can bring about positive change in their personalities which

will not only aid in adapting to dynamic cultural and social changes with ease but also give them abundant opportunities to grow in their professional and personal lives,” she says, adding that this self-actualisation will help them lead a more centred, value-based, balanced and enriching life. “This will contribute to the happiness and harmony of society. The time to change, and be the change you want to see, is now,” says Bhatia.