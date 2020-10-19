STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Carnatic calling

With an aim to support the next generation of talent in the Indian classical performing arts space, HCL announced its new contest called The Carnatic Quest.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With an aim to support the next generation of talent in the Indian classical performing arts space, HCL announced its new contest called The Carnatic Quest. The contest aims at identifying young Carnatic musicians across five categories – Carnatic vocal, veena, violin, flute and percussion instruments (mridangam, ghatam and kanjeera). Winners of the talent hunt will get to perform for music enthusiasts who follow the HCL Concerts platform and users of HCL Music, a mobile app offering classical music for free. 

The programme is a brain child of HCL Concerts and Chennai-based Rhapsody Music Foundation, which is founded and run by classical pianist Anil Srinivasan. “The contest will allow us to identify the next-generation of Carnatic music stars and showcase their talent to our broad audience-base,” Sundar Mahalingam, chief strategy officer, HCL Corporation, said in a statement. 

Artistes can send their entries in the five categories from across the county at the official site of the concert, till Oct. 31. After the entries are evaluated, the shortlisted musicians will be contacted for a second round. Three rounds will be held in total, and results of each round will also be published on the Facebook page of the organisers.

