Easier access to loos in Metro Phase-2

A much needed amenity is in store for Metro commuters across the 61 stations in Phase-II. Public toilets will be located in the concourse area for easy access.

Published: 19th October 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

A smoke test demonstration being conducted at Thirumangalam Metro Railway Station tunnel by CMRL authorities to ensure safety in case of fire | ashwin prasath

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A much-needed amenity is in store for Metro commuters across the 61 stations in Phase-II. Public toilets will be located in the concourse area for easy access. The facility to cross over between roads using elevated Metro stations as a foot overbridge and the opening up of entry and exit stations into service lanes outside the stations, will mean a big boost for pedestrian connectivity. 

The first of the stations to be unveiled with these amenities will be the five elevated stations of Konankunte Cross (earlier Anjanapura Cross Road), Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura of the Reach 4B Line, which are awaiting clearance from the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner to become operational. 

The biggest grouse that public had in Phase-I stations was the location of the toilets, for which one had to walk a long distance. Stations like MG Road Metro Station had the restrooms on the main road outside the station. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth told TNIE, “In Phase-I toilets meant for staff were repurposed for commuters.

In Phase-2, toilets are built for commuters and staff can also use them. That is why the location is within the paid area of the station that is easily accessible.” BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said each station will have a toilet each for men, women and the physically challenged. “The toilets in Phase-I area were within the operational area and hence it was located inside,” he said. 

Out of the 61 stations, 12 would be underground. Chavan said the stations will permit public who want to cross roads on different sides to do so using the station as an FOB. “All the automatic fare collection gates are being designed in such a way that they will accept the National Common Mobility Card and will be QR compliant.The entry and exit stations will lead one only to the service lanes. There will be bus bays at all stations,” he added.

