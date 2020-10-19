STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRCTC opens bookings for South tour packages

Golden Chariot will operate three tour packages from Bengaluru - two of them will cover Karnataka while one will cover Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Golden Chariot luxury train operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced three packages to the South.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nine months after it stopped operations, luxury train Golden Chariot has announced its relaunch in a new avatar. It will operate three tour packages from Bengaluru - two of them will cover Karnataka while one will cover Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The luxury train, which began operations in 2018, was handed over by the Karnataka Tourism Department to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for operational and marketing purposes in January 2020.

An official release listed these as the proposed itineraries that will run from January 2021 to March 2021 with bookings open now, said an official release.

All these tours will depart and return to Bengaluru:

  • Pride of Karnataka: The 6 night-7 day itinerary covers visit to Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebid, Chikamangalur, Aihole, Pattadakal, Hampi & Goa.
  • Jewels of South: The 6 night-7 day itinerary covers visit to Mysore, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Kumarakom & Cochin
  • Glimpses of Karnataka: A short 3 night-4 day itinerary covering Bandipur, Mysore & Hampi.

The luxury train tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary.

A host of special offers are available for Indian nationals who can travel for 2 Nights/3 Days on any of the 6 Nights/7 Days journey for just Rs. 59,999/- plus GST per person on twin sharing basis. This scheme is applicable for journeys in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, other attractive offers for Indian nationals for full tours include Pay for one and companion travels @ 50%. For the internet savvy generation, an online booking discount offer of 35% on the published tariff has also been launched for Indian Nationals only.

New features include smart TVs with wifi for Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar have been added. CCTV cameras and fire alarm systems too are an addition.

For details, visit www.goldenchariot.org or call: 8287931971, 8595931291

