200 apply at online plan approval portal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recently launched portal by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to clear building approval applications has started to see some response.The portal, which was introduced in July where building plan sanctions are given online, has received over 200 applications, of which 157 are under process. Most of the applications are for residential projects and are for small site denominations like 30x40 or 40x60.

It is only recently that the BBMP has received the biggest commercial application for clearance from Manipal University for setting up buildings on eight acres of land near Yelahanka Airforce Station.“According to rules, any application which is sent to BBMP through the portal, should be cleared within 18 days. It has been three days since the applications have come to us and now the revenue section is assessing the tax and account details,” explained a BBMP official.

The portal — Online Building Plan Approval System Pass — can accept drawings from applicants for sites measuring from 30x40 to 150 acres. All the applicant has to do is to upload the drawings and the address, then based on the zoning regulations, the portal will say whether it is correct or wrong.

After the drawings are approved, the portal also informs the owner of the date and time, when engineers from all government departments like BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, Bescom, fire and emergency and others concerned will visit the site for field inspection. The government agencies are also given three days time to upload the field inspection reports, based on which final clearance for the project is given.

Training for architects

Citizens cannot upload the drawings directly on the portal, but have to take the help of architects who are registered with the BBMP. “We have realised that many people are unable to find the right architects and also many are not trained on how to use the BBMP software. So the training process for architects has started,” the official added.