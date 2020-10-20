STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

200 apply at online plan approval portal

The recently launched portal by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to clear building approval applications has started to see some response.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The recently launched portal by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to clear building approval applications has started to see some response.The portal, which was introduced in July where building plan sanctions are given online, has received over 200 applications, of which 157 are under process. Most of the applications are for residential projects and are for small site denominations like 30x40 or 40x60.

It is only recently that the BBMP has received the biggest commercial application for clearance from Manipal University for setting up buildings on eight acres of land near Yelahanka Airforce Station.“According to rules, any application which is sent to BBMP through the portal, should be cleared within 18 days. It has been three days since the applications have come to us and now the revenue section is assessing the tax and account details,” explained a BBMP official.

The portal — Online Building Plan Approval System Pass — can accept drawings from applicants for sites measuring from 30x40 to 150 acres. All the applicant has to do is to upload the drawings and the address, then based on the zoning regulations, the portal will say whether it is correct or wrong.

After the drawings are approved, the portal also informs the owner of the date and time, when engineers from all government departments like BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, Bescom, fire and emergency and others concerned will visit the site for field inspection. The government agencies are also given three days time to upload the field inspection reports, based on which final clearance for the project is given.

Training for architects
Citizens cannot upload the drawings directly on the portal, but have to take the help of architects who are registered with the BBMP. “We have realised that many people are unable to find the right architects and also many are not trained on how to use the BBMP software. So the training process for architects has started,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp