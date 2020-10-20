STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore Development Authority hikes khata transfer fee, fines

An order signed by BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev on October 19 specified the revised fees.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a bid to mobilise additional revenue, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Monday hiked khata transfer fee, application fee to purchase flats and sites, and penalties by 50% to 100%, say highly placed sources. The hike will be implemented with retrospective effect from October 6. Property tax will also be hiked from March 2021, and is dependent on the BBMP fixing rates for its properties. 

An order signed by BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev on October 19 specified the revised fees. The hikes are being effected after five years. The move was in the offing for some time, but the official order was issued on Monday, a senior official said. “The Chief Secretary had held a series of revenue mobilisation meetings with BDA and other agencies from April, and asked officials to explore all options to mobilise additional revenue to meet the shortfall caused due to Covid.

Hence, we decided to hike our fees and penalties, which have not been hiked for long. We got the consent of the BDA Board on August 28, and the hikes can be implemented immediately,” he said. Most of the 64 BDA layouts developed by BDA have been handed over to the BBMP. There are 1,04,000-odd properties in possession of the Authority. 

NEW RATES

Change of khata fee doubled, depending on site size

 20x30 sqft: Rs 1,000 (up from Rs 500) 
 30x40 sqft: Rs 4,000 (Rs 2,000) 
 40x60 sqft: Rs 10,000 (Rs 5,000) 
 50x80 sqft: Rs 20,000 (Rs 10,000) 
 Above 50x80 sqft: Rs 30,000 (Rs 15,000)

Penalty for leaving BDA sites vacant without construction for a few years after purchase, has been hiked by 50 per cent

 Less than 20x30 sqft: No penalty   levied, will continue to be charged     Rs 5,000 
 Less than 30x40 sqft:     Rs 15,000 (earlier Rs 10,000) 
 30x40 sqft: Rs 60,000 (Rs 40,000) 
 Less than 40x60 sqft:     Rs 1,20,000 (Rs 80,000) 
 Less than 50x80 sqft:     Rs 3,75,000 (Rs 2,50,000) 
 Less than 50x80 sqft:     Rs 6 lakh (Rs 4 lakh)

Purchase of flats, sites application fee (Rs 500 for SC/ST, Rs 1,000 for others)
Registration fee for sites: Rs 500 and Rs 5,000 increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000 
Registration fee for flats up from Rs 100 to Rs 200 to Rs 500 to Rs 1000, the order added.

Bangalore Development Authority
