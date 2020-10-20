STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court: Don’t deny benefits for not installing Arogya Setu

In a lighter vein, the bench asked the Union government’s counsel how can people download the app as even today many people don’t have cellphones.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Arogya Setu App

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Aarogya Setu App (Photo| Google Play STore)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday clarified that neither the Central government nor the state government and their departments should deny benefits to citizens for not downloading the Arogya Setu App on their cellphones. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi clarified this during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Anivar A Anand, alleging that the Department of Personnel and Training, Central government, has mandated compulsory downloading of the app for its personnel. 

The bench issued the clarification after a senior counsel representing the petitioner objected to the time sought once again by the Union government to file its response to the petition, though already an opportunity had been given.

In a lighter vein, the bench asked the Union government’s counsel how can people download the app as even today many people don’t have cellphones. “Therefore, clarify that no authority should deny benefits,” the bench told the counsel.The Central government’s counsel orally submitted that the National Executive Committee under the Disaster Management Act already made it clear that downloading of the app is not mandatory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Arogya Setu
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp