Gold on the block 

City-based label Abraham and Thakore’s new  block-printed collection, showcased on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week, is chic, comfortable and full of colours  that are perfect for a low-key festive season

Published: 21st October 2020 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

David Abraham (left) and Rakesh Thakore

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Fashion lovers, here’s some good news for you. Lakme Fashion Week officially kickstarted on Wednesday, after a grand digital premiere with Manish Malhotra’s collection Ruhaaniyat on Tuesday. Day 1’s showcase included city-based label Abraham and Thakore, who used their gold and beige collection to highlight a sustainable fashion line, filled with fun elements.

“We have developed silhouettes with frills and ruffles, which soften the look and add a playful element,” says Abraham, adding that they have played with a softer colour palette. “The collection is in shades of beige and sand, which are printed in gold ‘kari’, which is a form of pigment printing. The colours are appropriate for a low-key festive look, with the gold adding a spark,” he adds. 

The duo’s collection came as a part of the segment All About India, where LFW (which is on till Oct. 25) is showcasing designer collaborations that revive the livelihoods of craftsmen affected by Covid-19. The segment showcased other ace designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh for Satya Paul, Anavila, Suket Dhir, Payal Khandwala and Urvashi Kaur, where they put the spotlight on Ikkat, Katwa and linen weaving, brocade, Jamdani, and Shibori, respectively. 

Through their designs, the duo shine a spotlight on the traditional technique of block printing, as they explore geometric patterns with it. “Block printing is one the oldest techniques of creating patterns on cloth. We manipulated the possibilities that this technique offered us and created engineered textile patterns in very contemporary geometric forms by working with polka dots and stripes,” explains Abraham. 

A veteran in the field of fashion, Abraham called the digital avatar of the fashion show, “an excellent form of communication.” The fashion guru adds, “Now there is a more subdued approach to fashion. People are looking for elegance but they also want comfort, ease and practicality. In other words, people want clothes that look as elegant at home as they do outside home.”

Designs from a distance 
While many might miss the energy that radiates off the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), its digital avatar does feel close to a movie. From Kartik Aaryan oozing royal glam in Manish Malhotra’s collection to Gurang Shah’s line, Taramati, being showcased against the backdrop of a heritage building with folk music in the background... The designers went above and beyond for their videos. They didn’t have to worry about mistakes made on the ramp since each video was shot and edited to perfection. Register on LFW website to watch the shows live or check LFW’s Instagram page.

