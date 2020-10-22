STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's first autopsy on COVID-19 victim shows leathery lungs with blood clots

These findings will soon be published in a scientific journal, though a lot more research is needed to understand the disease better and reduce fatality rate, he added.  

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Image used for representation, (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Fifteen hours after the Covid-infected patient’s death, forensic expert Dr Dinesh Rao found no trace of the virus on the skin of the face, neck, or internal organs like the respiratory passage and lungs – the many swabs he took threw up nothing.

But an RT-PCR test found the virus lurking in the nose and throat. Dr Rao, head of forensic medicine in Oxford Medical College, carried out Bengaluru’s first autopsy on a 60-year-old male Covid victim, on Wednesday. 

He found that the lungs, which are normally like a soft sponge ball, were more like a leather ball.

“Lungs normally weigh about 600-700 gm, but this Covid victim’s lungs together weighed 2.1kg, and the texture was leathery, not soft and spongy. There were blood clots and it was shocking to see what the virus had done to the lungs, “ said Dr Rao. The patient had suffered the infection for more than 14 days. 

Studies have shown that the virus strain in India is different from what is seen in Italy or other parts of the world, for example, the way the virus attacks the lungs differs, Dr Rao said.

These findings will soon be published in a scientific journal, though a lot more research is needed to understand the disease better and reduce fatality rate, he added.  

Asked if relatives could be allowed to touch the victim’s body, he said the virus appears to die too, but there is also rampant bacterial infection, and more research is needed in this area.  

Having headed forensic medicine in Jamaica for many years, trained in Edinburgh and practised in the UK, Dr Rao said that forensic examination helps study the disease process.

A study of internal changes brought about in a human body by plague, malaria, HIV, ebola and other diseases allows doctors to understand it clinically, and treat the patient in a better manner. 

Dr Rao, who togged up in a heavy-duty PPE kit with all precautions firmly in place, carried out the autopsy alone, simply because no one was willing to join him in his venture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp