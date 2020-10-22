Citizens fume over rain misery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s the same old story every time it rains heavily in Bengaluru — flash floods, stranded people and inundated houses and roads. What has also perhaps not changed is the administration’s preparedness to handle such situations.After the record rain on Tuesday night, citizens who spent hours draining water out of their homes and were left stranded on the roads vented their ire.

“Water gushed into homes and we have lost link with the city, but all that the officials said is that we will be given essentials. The lockdown could have been used to complete utility works, clear silt from drains, and repair roads. Every year, the BBMP officials promise to resolve matters, but they work only when courts pull them up,” Sidaramappa of RR Nagar said.

The BBMP control room, got complaints of three tree fall cases. Water-logging was reported on Mysuru Road, Kino Theatre, Shivananda Circle, Ravindranath Circle, Tagore Circle, Hosakerehalli, Palace Road, Lalbagh Road, in Jayanagar and surrounding areas. The retaining wall of the storm water drain in Gurudutta Layout in RR Nagar ward also collapsed. BBMP officials have evacuated eight families and shifted them till the work is completed.

Visiting affected areas with BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “Some parts of Bengaluru, like RR Nagar received 75-150 mm rain (KSNDMC data), which led to the SWD wall collapse. Also, in some areas incidents are reported because the drains are not able to handle the rise in water levels. It is important for BBMP to create recharge pits to absorb rainwater.

“Remodelling 400km of 842km of SWDs has been done. The BWSSB should undertake rainwater harvesting. There should be regular desilting,” he said. Civil works had halted due to Covid, but will resume from November, he added.Prasad said the BWSSB is also working on laying underground drainage and drinking water lines in the 110 villages, CMC and TMC areas.

HOW IT RAINED

Highest rain Bengaluru received in 24 hours in Oct

Year Rain mm (Date)

2019 38.9 (22)

2018 48.7 (18)

2017 76.6 (06)

2016 7.8 (12)

2015 10.9 (05)

2014 63.1 (09)v

2013 26.8 (28)

2012 34.2 (07)

2011 38.4 (01)

2010 34.9 (15)

178.9 mm Highest ever on October 1, 1997