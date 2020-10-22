Marshals may get cop-like powers to enforce Covid norms

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do not argue or misbehave with marshals, if you are not wearing a mask or are littering city’s public spaces. They may soon have police-like powers to book cases against those who argue, misbehave, or even manhandle them.With rising cases of harassment from unruly citizens not following Covid-19 norms, marshals are now demanding that they be given powers like the police have to file cases against citizens who misbehave and even assault them.

Marshals crack down on those not wearing

masks on Wednesday | nagaraja gadekal

There are many instances where marshals have been ill- treated by violators and have escaped, but have been videographed and shared with police officials and bureaucrats. “We are only doing our duty, telling people to wear masks and penalising them on the spot, as per the state government orders. Nobody hits or misbehaves with a police officer and goes away scot-free. We are also doing similar service and we should also be given similar powers,” said a marshal on duty on Mysuru Road, who did not want to be identified.

Col Rajbir Singh, chief marshal and head of the Marshals squad in Bengaluru, said the marshals have reported many instances of being ill- treated. There are many video proofs. The government must look into it as the marshals are doing public service.”As per the rules, the marshals have to file a police complaint. But since June, only three complaints have been filed. In most cases, the police are hesitant to file a complaint. All the police do is ask the person to pay the fine and leave. In many cases, the police advise the marshals to be patient.

N Manjunatha Prasad, BBMP Commissioner who is also the Principal Secretary, Disaster Management,

Revenue Department, told TNIE: “I have got many videos and feedback that marshals are being ill- treated and humiliated. I am in talks with the Chief Secretary to give them powers to file cases against those who misbehave with them. They are working in utmost restrained condition and are being very patient

with offenders.”

Humane side of marshals

Showing their humane side, marshals are clubbing the penalty of two to three people who cannot afford to pay the Rs 250 penalty and showing it as one. “We know time is precious. So we club the penalty and collect `250. Two names are printed on the penalty slip. We also give them awareness talk and show them videos,” Col Singh said.