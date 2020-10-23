STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

50 per cent of Covid patients suffer post-recovery symptoms, say findings

Over half of people who contract Covid-19, including people with relatively mild infections, suffer from a range of conditions for months after they recover, recent findings show.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients | file

An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients | file

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over half of people who contract Covid-19, including people with relatively mild infections, suffer from a range of conditions for months after they recover, recent findings show.

Patients report breathlessness, chest pain and heart issues, joint pain, vision problems, memory loss, months after contracting the novel coronavirus, Dr Ravindra Mehta, senior consultant of pulmonology at Apollo Hospitals told the media earlier this week after launching a post-Covid recovery clinic in the city. 

Already, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, St. John’s Medical College and Ramaiah Hospitals have set up one such clinic each. 

“Post-Covid symptoms we found include pulmonary fibrosis (lung disease caused by scarring/damage to lung tissue) that can last between 6-12 months, cardiovascular effects such as clots in legs and myocardial inflammation, fatigue, mood changes, headaches and body pain,” Dr Mehta said. 

Covid-19 attacks not just the lungs but also other organs in the body and leaves lingering health issues. Some conditions manifest weeks or months after patients recover, impacting their well-being long afterwards.

While longer-term problems are more common among patients who were hospitalized, even those who came down with a mild bout can suffer prolonged effects, he said. 

Apart from acute events such as stroke and myocardial infarction (tissue death due to failure of blood supply), chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are part of the post-Covid syndrome.

Many people who have recovered have died suddenly, in most cases, due to acute cardiac events.The hospital saw 1,400 Covid patients since June 23 at its Jayanagar branch, of which 480 were in ICU and the mortality rate was between 7.8% and 8.5%.

At its Bannerghatta branch, the hospital saw 1,450 Covid patients, of whom 600 were discharged from the ICU while 60 died.

For further research, the post-recovery clinic will hand out a questionnaire with 25 questions to recovered patients to gather data on the disease’s after effects.

Dr Sahana Govindaiah, director of medical services, said the team of experts, including neurologists and immunologists, which treated people with Covid-19 will attend to them post-recovery as well.

It will be integrated with an adult vaccination programme, in which recovered patients will be given shots to prevent other respiratory infections as influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia, said Dr Vinay D, infectious disease physician.

The hospital chain will set up clinics at its Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar and Sheshadripuram branches in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru, which is seeing a similar trend.

“Half of patients come back with issues that require prolonged treatment. We are seeing heart issues among people aged around 28-30 years,” said N G Bharateesha Reddy, vice-president of Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 post-recovery symptoms myocardial inflammation headache
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp