STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Back in swing

 When Asmitha Sathish tees off at Prestige Golfshire in the RBG Champions Golf Development Tour next week in Bengaluru, it marks her return to competitive action.

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When Asmitha Sathish tees off at Prestige Golfshire in the RBG Champions Golf Development Tour next week in Bengaluru, it marks her return to competitive action. This will be true for the majority of the golfers who will be featured in the three-day event. The amateur golfer from Bengaluru last featured in March and is keen to make it count in her first outing after the lockdown.

“I gradually started practising on the golf course from the end of May. It is always fun to play in a tournament, and more so, this time, as I will be competing after so many months. I am definitely excited to go out and play against fellow competitors,” said the 18-year-old, who made some arrangements, including nets to hit balls, in the lawn outside her house during the lockdown period. 

Asmitha Sathish

The event will consist of junior, teen and amateur categories for both boys and girls. So far, around 65 players have registered. The organisers want to restrict the entry to 75 due to the Covid-19 situation. Because of the prevailing situation, majority of the golfers are from Bengaluru while only a few from other states have registered. Strict protocols are going to be followed, where safety of the players is going to be paramount. For instance, no caddies are allowed, but they can make use of their family members to carry their bag or trollies around if they want to.

“No caddies are allowed from outside. Everything is restricted. There will be no food and beverage service but they will be given packed lunches. They will not be allowed to sit anywhere in the club house, so no mingling. Also, if there is rain and they have to evacuate the golf course, they will have to go and sit in their cars,” said tournament organiser Romit Bose, who also added that winners in the junior and amateur category will gain Global Junior Golf Ranking (JGS) and World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) points, respectively. 

Other safety measures like wearing masks, regular use of sanitisers, among others have been a regular feature for golfers during practice too. So, they are habituated by now in the greens. One such golfer is 17-year-old Ruhaan Bajaj, who started practising last month and is not worried about the new norms in place.
“It has been a lot of time since I last played a competition and I am really eager to play again,” said Bajaj, who will compete in the teen and amateur categories. “I never used a caddie. I have always carried the golf bag by myself and I am going to do the same this time around. I have been wearing masks while playing of late so I am already used to this as well.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp