Take action against those breaking Covid-19 safety norms: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to come down heavily on persons breaking Covid-19 safety norms during large gatherings either for protests or for other reasons. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by petitioner Sai Datta seeking action against those who violated norms during the anti-farm and anti-labour laws rally in the city on September 28.

Expressing displeasure over the state not submitting the action taken details with regard to the rally in response to the court’s directions on October 15, the bench said that the state cannot take the issue lightly.

When Rameshchandra, counsel for, pointed out the death of farmers’ leader Maruti Manpade, one of the organisers of the protest, due to Covid-19, and provided the photographs, the bench said a large number of people had gathered in 35 cases in August and September, as per the details furnished by Ulsoor Gate police.

“The photographs show a large number of people not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing... the state government and all authorities must take stringent action against those who violate norms,” the bench ordered.

