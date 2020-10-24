STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enforce Covid norms: Karnataka High Court

It directed the state to constitute the team on or before October 28.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Government to form a dedicated team to strictly implement the norms of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places in the city.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation.

Noting that regulations cannot be enforced as only 198 marshals – one per ward – to check solid waste collection and disposal violations, are also tasked with ensuring mask and social distancing norms, the bench said that there are many breaches of norms in city. Political rallies and protests too are contributing to violations, and a dedicated team with a large number of officials, including marshals, should be formed to enforce regulations in the city, it said.

It directed the state to constitute the team on or before October 28.The bench also said that authorities granting permission to rallies should incorporate conditions on following the norms. The State should ensure that certain police personnel are given the job ensuring regulations in rallies, it said.

