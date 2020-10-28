CM B S Yediyurappa turns guardian angel for three Hosakerehalli kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Three children, who had lost their textbooks and notebooks after flood water entered their houses in Hosakerehalli, South Bengaluru, on Friday night, got help from none other than the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa invited the children home and after encouraging them to study well, handed over notebooks, besides giving Rs 5,000 to each of them to purchase textbooks. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said after coming to know about the plight of the children who had lost their textbooks and notebooks in the floods, the Chief Minister wanted to have a word with them and help them to continue with their studies.

During his interaction with Sanjana, Spandana and Ramesh, the CM told them to focus on studies and assured them that he would extend all support to them. After several areas in South Bengaluru, including Hosakerehalli, were hit by floods on Friday night, the CM had visited those areas on Saturday morning and directed officials to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to families affected by the floods. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who had also visited the flood-hit localities, had directed the officials to clear the encroachments of storm water drains that had caused the floods.