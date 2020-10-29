STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru postal department becomes hi-tech, sets up kiosk

An automatic parcel booking kiosk, the first such in the country, became operational at the Museum Road Post Office on Wednesday. 

Parcels can be booked using the new automatic machine through the Smart Post Kiosk app, at Museum Road Post Office in Bengaluru. On filling the address, a token number is generated. Users can visit th

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An automatic parcel booking kiosk, the first such in the country, became operational at the Museum Road Post Office on Wednesday. It does away with any human contact, apart from being environment-friendly by saving printed paper.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, Sharada Sampath told TNIE, “This is a prototype rolled out in Bengaluru and completely eliminates human contact, and will keep everyone safe from the infection.” 

She said the next such kiosk would be installed in the High Court premises, and depending on the response, would be extended to other locations.

S D Sudarsan, executive director, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), said, “It is another step towards Digital India. Registered and Speed Post can be booked using the Smart Post Kiosk app, and payment is digital. It responds to three languages now -- English, Hindi and Kannada. We plan to incorporate more languages when we develop it for postal divisions across the country.”

