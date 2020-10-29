STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Overcoming prenatal blues

When you are pregnant, your baby is exposed to everything you experience.

Published: 29th October 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnancy

For representational purposes

By Sana Rubiyana
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preparing to have a baby come into your life can be an exciting time and a challenging one. About 15 per cent of women experience depression or anxiety during pregnancy and even larger number during the postnatal period. Depression and anxiety are the most common conditions. Up to one in 10 women and 1 in 20 men experience antenatal depression. 

When you are pregnant, your baby is exposed to everything you experience. This includes the sounds in the environment, the food you eat and the emotions you feel. Emotions like stress, anxiety can increase particular hormones in your body, which can affect your baby’s developing body and brain. You might feel like hiding your struggles because you feel embarrassed or ashamed. It is normal to have occasional negative thoughts, unpleasant emotions. Many things can make you feel this way, like having worries about the birth, lack of sleep, environmental stress, worries about how you are going to be as a parent. 

Becoming a father also brings out emotional changes. Even though some fathers are preparing throughout pregnancy, some fathers can feel overwhelmed by the process or the reality of having a newborn. Fatherhood is just as challenging as motherhood is but for different reasons. Some of the things fathers could struggle is work life balance or not knowing exactly how to help the baby. 

It is normal and common to feel stressed, confused and out of your comfort zone when you are first time parents. Most of the new parents need extra support from family and friends, especially at the beginning. Emotional support is also needed – just having someone to listen to you. If you are a single parent, having a good social network is essential.

Symptoms that indicate you are depressed
Feeling sad, helpless and hopeless
Negative thoughts about yourself
Not sleeping well due to your negative thoughts 
A lack of interest in activities you used to find interesting 
Loss of appetite
Crying spells
Anger outburst 

When to seek professional help?

When you are experiencing the above mentioned signs and symptoms for two weeks or more. But if you are able to identify earlier then seek help at the earliest sign of it.

Ways to improve mental health

Set realistic expectations from yourself
Take rest when you need to
Avoid changes like moving houses or jobs as it can be overwhelming 
Eat healthy and stay hydrated 
Avoid alcohol, tobacco, etc
Keep yourself physically active (check with your doctor before starting an exercise programme)
Make connections with other expecting parents, to support each other
Accept help when it is offered or ask for help when you need it

 (The author is a counselling psychologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prenatal depression Pregnancy
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp