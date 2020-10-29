STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

US foundation sanctions grants for Covid-19 testing, tracing

The aid, USD 5.5 million in total, will help domestic manufacture of critical testing agents; support deployment of scalable testing programmes to contain spread.

Published: 29th October 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A woman argues with a BBMP marshal on being fined for not wearing a mask in Bengaluru. Marshals are having a tough time enforcing Covid norms | meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To support the expansion of Covid-19 testing and contact tracing across India, US-based Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and PATH.

C-CAMP is an initiative of the Department of Biotechnology, GOI, and a member of the Bangalore Life Sciences Cluster. It is a product of the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bengaluru while PATH is a global organisation that has received a grant to expand Covid-19 testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

The grants, totalling $5.5 million, will support domestic manufacturing of critical testing materials and the deployment of scalable testing programmes, essential to mitigating the virus’ spread. Additionally, the grants will advance efforts to leverage data and technology to strengthen pandemic surveillance and response. Rockefeller Foundation is a science-driven philanthropy that works in the field of health, food, power and economic mobility.

“India has recorded significant rises in Covid-19 cases, placing it on track to surpass the US as the country with the highest number of infections. Supply chain shortages for diagnostic tests and insufficient testing capacities in certain parts of the country have negatively impacted its overall pandemic response,” a release from the Foundation said.

“By expanding the domestic production and national self-sufficiency of essential diagnostic technology and implementing scalable testing strategies, India will be better equipped to deploy tools to mitigate the virus’ spread, strengthening its Covid-19 response overall,” it added. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said that with the grants,  research institutes will be able to support MSMEs to manufacture high quality, yet low cost molecular diagnostics that meet global standards.

C-CAMP is receiving funding to scale up the local manufacturing of reagents and testing solutions in India, providing the country with the elements needed to domestically produce reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing kits. 

In coordination with the Bangalore Biotechnology Cluster, C-CAMP will leverage public-private partnerships to develop a roadmap for the production of RT-PCR testing kits and provide data-driven projections, in forming a national plan for the production of at least 10 million testing kits per month. PATH will support state governments to develop and deploy optimized testing strategies that can be replicated and scaled up rapidly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Rockefeller Foundation
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp