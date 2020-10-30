STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Turf Club season starts, no bets, spectators

Also, betting will be absent in the first two race days — on November 1 and 7 — as the online application, which will be used for betting, may only be made functional from November 14.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A race in progress at the Bangalore Turf Club pre pandemic.

A race in progress at the Bangalore Turf Club pre pandemic.

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : After lack of competitive action for the last six months or so, the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) will kick off proceedings with their winter season from Sunday amidst a new normal. Besides the pandemic protocols being in place, no spectators will be allowed at the venue as well.

Also, betting will be absent in the first two race days — on November 1 and 7 — as the online application, which will be used for betting, may only be made functional from November 14.

As per the original schedule, the other three race days are November 14, 21 and 28.  It was only in July that the state government granted BTC the permission to conduct online betting.

“The online betting is still under process. The necessary infrastructure is getting ready for the online app and I believe the app should be ready for commercial use on November 14,” said BTC managing committee member Harimohan Naidu.

As of now, stakeholders like trainers, whose horses are running on the day, and their staff will be allowed at the venue. However, a decision regarding the presence of owners of the horses could be finalised by Friday. If organizing races without betting is a challenge for BTC, jockeys have a challenge of their own. Experienced BTC trainer Padmanabhan feels that the fitness of the jockeys will be tested as they started training only last month.

“The challenge now for the jockeys is to be very fit. They have to be fitter than the horses. The horses have had some sort of exercise during the lockdown period. It might not have been the same for jockeys, and some of them might have added weight due to their change in diet and lack of exercise,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Turf Club Bangalore
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp