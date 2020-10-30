STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask rule for lone car drivers: Questions linger  

Palike chief seeks clarity on whether single occupants need to wear facial covering.

BBMP marshals keep a check if people are following Covid-19 guidelines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the rising criticism over the recent notification that solo car drivers too should wear masks even with their windows rolled up, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has written to the health department seeking clarification. 

In the letter, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, the Commissioner has written to Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar questioning whether a person driving alone in a four-wheeler with windows closed, and a single rider on a two-wheeler should wear a mask.

Prasad told TNIE, “So far, our orders have not yet been withdrawn. There was no earlier order that people in these two categories need not wear masks. The directions have been issued for public safety. After a clarification is obtained from the Health Department, the orders will be revised.” The Health officials, meanwhile, have sent the letter from Prasad to the technical committee for review.

“The committee comprises of doctors and health experts. After they review the notification and the letter, a final decision will be taken,” Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department said. Another senior health department official said, “Earlier in August, there was confusion on who should wear mask and when.

Then, it was clarified that those driving alone in four-wheelers with windows rolled up need not wear masks. We have no idea why the BBMP Commissioner has issued these orders now. We were not consulted before issuing the notification. There is no harm in wearing a mask for safety, but logically, people are right in their objection as the person is alone in a closed environment.” Citizens and Marshals, in the meantime, are confused. They point that there is no clarity on ground.

Some also said that there is lack of coordination and communication between officials. “Since there is confusion among government officials, there is confusion on the ground and citizens do not know what to do. If an order is issued, the government should stick to it. Or else, such decisions should not be made in haste,” said Sandeep M, a citizen who was penalised by a Marshal for not wearing a mask. 

