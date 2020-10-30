STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scooterist slapped with Rs 42,500 fine for 77 traffic violations does his math and walks away!

After the cops ran through the list of Arun Kumar's violations and totted up the total fine, further drama ensued.

Published: 30th October 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 07:56 PM

Traffic police, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Arun Kumar is not someone most motorists or commuters will have noticed. After all riding a second-hand two-wheeler on Bengaluru's roads is not exactly the best way of drawing attention.

But a traffic violation that led to the Madivala traffic police stopping him generated a headline-grabbing revelation.

The scooterist, whose vehicle had a dodgy number plate and who was not wearing a helmet, it emerged had a trail of a further 75 cases of traffic violations behind him.

After the cops ran through the list of violations and totted up the total fine, further drama ensued.

"The cases were pending from two years and including Friday's violations, there were 77 violation cases. Most of the violations were of him jumping traffic signals and riding with two pillion riders. He was asked to pay Rs 42500 as penalty," the cops, who had handed a two-meter-long challan, said.

Arun Kumar's response did not take long in coming. He told the cops the two-wheeler was not even worth Rs 30000 and so it made little sense for him to pay the penalty.

The cops were undeterred. Sub-inspector Shivarajkumar Angadi and his team seized the vehicle. "We will issue him notices to clear the dues. If he doesn't reply, the vehicle will be auctioned," cops said.

This sure is one story whose ending has already been written.

