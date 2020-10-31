Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A biker who was flagged down by the Madivala traffic police left the two-wheeler with them after coming to know that there were 77 violation cases against the vehicle and he has to pay Rs 42,500 penalty to get vehicle back.

Police said that Arun Kumar was stopped near Madivala police station on Friday morning for not wearing a helmet and having a defective number plate on the vehicle.

When the police generated the cases, it was found there were 75 cases of traffic violations, apart from two for Friday’s violations.

“The cases were pending for two years. Most of the violations were for jumping traffic signals and triple riding. Hence, he was asked to pay Rs 42,500 as penalty. He said that the value of the two-wheeler was less than Rs 30,000 and he will not pay the penalty,” the police said. Following his refusal to pay the penalty, the police seized the vehicle.