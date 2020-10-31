Bengaluru civic body forms 31 teams to fill potholes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed 31 teams to identify and fix potholes that have cropped up all over the city causing immense inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

BBMP Commissioner and Administrator made the announcement after holding a meeting with engineers and officials in the wake of the rising number of complaints about potholes on city roads.

It was also decided that tenders will be called zone-wise to fill the potholes and the contractors will make maximum use of the hot-mix plants in the city to repair the potholes instead of using tar.

A report on how much mix is required is being prepared and the defect liability period for the contractors will also be fixed to address the issue of re-surfacing of potholes.

Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad also said that 1300 km of roads, comprising main roads, arterial and sub-arterial roads will have to be addressed along with footpaths.

Along with this, white topping and TenderSure works are also going on. He admitted that many roads have got damaged also because have been dug up for works undertaken by the BWSSB and Bescom, making commuting difficult for motorists.