Bengaluru techie held for peddling drugs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Central Crime Branch police arrested a 32-year-old software engineer for drug peddling and seized ecstasy, chemical oil pills (MDMA) and LSD strips worth a few lakhs during a raid at his house in HSR Layout on Thursday.

The accused, Saarthak Arya, had been staying abroad for several years and had recently returned from Belgium.

A senior police officer said that acting on a tip-off, the police seized a courier parcel as it was about to be dispatched from the Chamrajpet post-office. The police examined the parcel and tracked the details of the accused. During the raid, Arya tried to flee, but police chased and nabbed him.

During interrogation, he confessed that he used to sell the drugs to his friends. He used to buy the drugs online. He had been working in a private company in Electronics City and was sacked after police informed them about his illegal activities.

On September 20, the CCB police arrested two foreign nationals in Ramamurthy Nagar and seized 134 ecstasy pills and 25 LSD strips worth Rs 10 lakh. The police said that the duo was staying in the city illegally and the prime accused got married to extend his stay in India.

The accused, Nonso Joachin alias John (36) from Nigeria, was residing in OMBR Layout while his friend Traori Ben (25) from Abidjan in Ivory Coast was staying in a PG accommodation at Mother Teresa Layout.