Bengaluru vegetable vendor fined over Rs 42000 for riding scooter without helmet

BENGALURU: A vegetable vendor in Bengaluru has been fined for traffic violations amounting to more than the purchase cost of his scooter.

Arun Kumar, a resident of Madivala here, has been fined Rs 42,500, way more than the cost of his second-hand scooter.

On Friday, he was stopped by traffic police for not wearing a helmet, but he was shocked to get about a two-metre-long bill for the Rs 42,500 fine.

As per the Madivala police, he has violated traffic rules 77 times, for which now he has to pay Rs 42,500 in court. Police have seized his scooter.

Kumar sought time to arrange for the money and pay the amount.

