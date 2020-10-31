STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL cancels jobs after 18 months, aspirants to go to court

In all, 39,330 aspirants had applied for these posts, and a section of them is now planning to take BMRCL to court over the issue. 

Published: 31st October 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

BMRCL

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By ​S lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In an abrupt move, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday announced that it was cancelling recruitment to 174 posts for which exams had been conducted, and the marks list published nearly 18 months ago. In all, 39,330 aspirants had applied for these posts, and a section of them is now planning to take BMRCL to court over the issue. 

The posts advertised were that of  21 Junior Engineers, 19 Section Engineers and 134 maintainers. On Friday morning, a note was posted on the BMRCL website under its Career section: “Due to administrative reasons, the recruitment to the above said posts in BMRCL stands cancelled. Examination fees paid by those applicants who have appeared for the qualification examination will be refunded.” The desire to bag a government job had made a huge umber of aspirants respond to the job notification on January 2, 2019.

The marks list for three exams conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority.was made public on its website on May 31, 2019. There was no news after that, and aspirants had been repeatedly interacting with BMRCL officials and others to know when they would be recruited. Express had highlighted their plight on September 23. 

The State government had on July 6 this year frozen direct recruitment to all new posts in the State for the ongoing financial year, as an economy measure due to the pandemic. One aspirant, who works as maintainer at a pharma company in Raichur, told TNIE, “The cancellation is a rude shock to me and thousands of others.

We are very upset since the news broke this morning. We were repeatedly told to wait for some time and we were hoping that due to the corona crisis, we may have to wait till March 31, 2021 to be recruited. We are going to challenge this in the High Court. We are looking at filing the petition on Monday (November 2).”Two cases could be filed, one by us and another by the Union, he added. A topper in the qualifying exam, “I am feeling really helpless. BMRCL was the first exam I took and cracked it too, I was very hopeful of working for them. Going to court against BMRCL is an option I am mulling.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore metro BMRCL jobs Bangalore metro jobs
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp