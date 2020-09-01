Bengaluru saw 51% rainfall deficit in August

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru saw a deficit of 51% rainfall in August, compared to the past two years, but its seasonal rainfall for June-August is 19 per cent above normal, according to India Meteorological Department data.Data shows that up to August 30, the city received 63mm rain, compared to 134mm in 2019 and 95mm in 2018.

IMD- Bengaluru, Director in-charge C S Patil said the rainfall in the month of August was less this year as the conditions were not favourable. However, the city experienced heavy rainfall in the months of June and July, which is 19 per cent above normal rainfall for that period.In June, the city recorded 131 mm rain against the normal of 72mm and in July 156mm against the normal of 95mm.

Karnataka as a whole received 296.9 mm rainfall in August 2020 against the normal of 216.1mm. The state received 37 per cent excess rainfall. In the month of June, 2020, the State received 203.6mm rainfall against the normal of 199.3mm. In July 2020, the state recorded 282.8 mm rainfall against normal of 264.2 mm.