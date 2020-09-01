STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru saw 51% rainfall deficit in August

IMD- Bengaluru, Director in-charge C S Patil said the rainfall in the month of August was less this year as the conditions were not favourable.

Published: 01st September 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

A motorist drives amid heavy rain in Bengaluru | MEGHANA SASTRY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru saw a deficit of 51% rainfall in August, compared to the past two years, but its seasonal rainfall for June-August is 19 per cent above normal, according to India Meteorological Department data.Data shows that up to August 30, the city received 63mm rain, compared to 134mm in 2019 and 95mm in 2018.

IMD- Bengaluru, Director in-charge C S Patil said the rainfall in the month of August was less this year as the conditions were not favourable. However, the city experienced heavy rainfall in the months of June and July, which is 19 per cent above normal rainfall for that period.In June, the city recorded 131 mm rain against the normal of 72mm and in July 156mm against the normal of 95mm.

Karnataka as a whole received 296.9 mm rainfall in August 2020 against the normal of 216.1mm. The state received 37 per cent excess rainfall. In the month of June, 2020, the State received 203.6mm rainfall against the normal of 199.3mm. In July 2020, the state recorded 282.8 mm rainfall against normal of 264.2 mm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru rainfall monsoon
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp