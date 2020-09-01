STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru violence: CCB teams conduct searches at SDPI offices

The CCB has arrested over 415 accused persons in connection with the violence, in which at least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured.

Published: 01st September 2020 03:39 PM

Bengaluru violence

Bengaluru Police stand guard next to charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Three teams of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday conducted searches at three offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Bengaluru in connection with the violence that broke out in parts of the city on August 11.

According to officials, the searches were conducted at DJ Halli, KG Halli and Halsurgate area situated offices of the party.

The CCB has arrested over 415 accused persons in connection with the violence, in which at least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will discuss with the Central government the banning of the SDPI for its alleged role in the Bengaluru violence.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence in the city, which took place over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said.

The accused who have been arrested in connection with the case include Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator from Nagwara ward - Irshad Begum. 

