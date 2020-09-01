National level contest to prepare students for post-Covid-19 realities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new normal demands new skills. Which is why global IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is organising TCS iON IntelliGem, a national-level contest for students of class 5 to 9. The pre-designed test helps young learners develop relevant transferable skills in creativity and innovation, communication, financial literacy, universal values, and global citizenship.

The three-stage contest includes a qualifying round comprising online assessments, pre-finals, and a national-level grand finale. Winners and finalists can win cash prizes, new-age toys, trophies, medals and certificates, books and subscriptions and leadership training.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “The recent National Education Policy encourages educationists and students to develop practical skills and pushes them to do away with the culture of rote learning. In line with this and the complexity of the current environment, the programme is designed to help students develop universally transferable skills that are relevant across spheres.”

Registrations are open for schools until Oct. 15, 2020.