8.5 kg marijuana seized at Bengaluru airport

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In one of the biggest drug seizures effected at the Kempegowda International Airport, 8.5kg of high-quality marijuana, a psychoactive drug banned in India, was intercepted in huge parcels which landed here in a cargo flight from Washington. The drugs, valued at over Rs 2 crore in the market, were meant for dispatch to Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Hyderabad, said a highly-placed source in the Customs department.

The marijuana was cleverly concealed inside some equipment in the form of three parcels, on a DHL cargo flight which reached KIA on Sunday. “Following a tip-off in our internal network about its contents on Monday, we slashed open the huge packages which contained water dispensers and a powered air compressor. The drugs were neatly packaged inside with a carbon kind of coating around them to avoid detection.”

The maximum quantity of 4.5 kg of marijuana in a single big package was intended for an addressee in Bengaluru, while two parcels totally containing 3.5 kg of marijuana were intended for Hyderabad, and 0.5 kg was for bound for Tumakuru,” a top official said. “It is a kind of concentrated marijuana, so the rate is very high. While one gram would cost around Rs 2,200 in the US, it would be sold for a much higher price in India as it is highly sought after,” the source said.

This is one of the biggest consignments we have seized so far, he added. Just recently, the Customs department had provided TNIE with stats that showed that smuggling of both narcotics and gold had dipped massively at KIA due to the nearly 90% dip in passenger traffic.Marijuana is a combination of the leaves, stem and buds of the cannabis plant and can cause a range of physical and psychological problems.

Trafficking or even possession of marijuana is a serious offence and cases are booked under the stringent Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Act, 1985 against those found with it.