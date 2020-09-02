Unlock 4.0: Bengaluru Metro trains to resume operations from September 7

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of over five months, metro trains will be operated in Bengaluru from September 7.

The Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road will begin first and the Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will witness operations from September 9.

Services will initially be run only for three hours in the morning and evening upto September 11 on both lines.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “We will initially run trains only from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm on both lines. After September 11, both lines will operate from 7 am to 9 pm.”

The frequency of the trains from September 11 would be 5 minutes during peak morning and evening hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, he added.

Only one or two gates will be opened up at each station. On precautions to be taken by passengers, Seth said that face mask is mandatory at all times.

“Those coming without masks will be denied entry.”

Tokens will not be allowed and only Metro travel cards will be permitted which have to be recharged online, he added.

Asked if any restrictions were announced for the elderly and young children, the MD said, “They are advised to avoid travel. But BMRCL will not stop them from boarding trains.”

Asked when the trains would get back to their full timings of 5 am to 12 midnight, he said a decision on that was not taken yet.