Masaba Gupta: Owning her ‘hot mess’

Sarayu Hegde

BENGALURU: Seven days ago, fashion designer and entrepreneur Masaba Gupta brought us a bit closer to her real life in reel life through her Netflix series Masaba Masaba. In the past few months, every fashionista has truly missed dressing in the finest style. They secretly shed a tear for all their clothes waiting to be worn another day in the sun. This upbeat series brings you on that inside track. It sets a sense of normalcy while lighting a spark. And brings the excitement that makes you want to wake up, dress up, wear your red lipper and own your hot mess while taking on the world.

Original, quirky, bold and with the ability to innovative, Masaba’s prints have been breaking boundaries. On her Instagram TV, Masaba owns her mess and poses a challenge #OwnYourHotMess while she talks to her audience – “Loving my flawed messy imperfect self is far from easy. What’s easy is loving yourself on the good days, when everything in your life seems to work out. And self-love is really and totally about loving myself, is about owning my messy, flawed imperfect self. So go ahead and own your hot mess.” The Hot Mess Edit now live on the House of Masaba (HOM) website is a specially-curated collection, inspired by her fierce looks on the Netflix show.

Her label is an extension of the designer’s personality. In fact, Fusion ‘20 , their newest drop, paints her trademark design of various floral and animal motifs on bright backgrounds and is a mixed bag of fuss-free silhouettes. This collection also sees a revival of their choker dupattas with various renditions and foil printed garments to amp up the festivities with elegance.

Two days after the release of the series that is trending on Netflix, Masaba posted a picture with a caption : “God knows hope is the single greatest thing I’ve ever had. I urge you girls, to dream, at any age, in any part of the world & in any shape or form. I urge you to ask for what you deserve if you truly deserve it and never let anyone dissuade you from doing anything.” To me that is Masaba – bold, relatable, and one who wears her flaws like a crown.

(The writer is a lifestyle consultant and mindful fashion advocate)