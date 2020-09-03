STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Memories of a maestro

Take a trip down musical history with this project that aims to chronicle compositions of legendary violinist T Chowdiah

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of violin-shaped Chowdiah Memorial Hall

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The man behind the seven-stringed violins’ is a title that is still used to describe legendary violinist T Chowdiah. Though a prominent name in music, his compositions stand the risk of being lost in the annals of history. But now the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) aims to give people access to an online digital archive of the compositions of the violinist and music guru on chowdiah.com. This project has been launched in association with Shankar Mahadevan Academy, which runs a digital initiative called Archive to Alive project, that keeps a record of rare compositions of Indian classical legends.

T Chowdiah

The project is the brain child of IME director Manasi Prasad, who was struck with the idea by her own curiosity about the violinist’s work. “In February 2019, when I was invited to perform some compositions by Chowdiah, I was surprised that there were very few compositions available online. It then became my goal to archive as much of his work as possible,” says Prasad. But there’s more to why the project is close to her heart: Her mother was a disciple of one of Chowdiah’s students. 

The website has 17 compositions by Chowdiah, which have been recreated by Prasad, Bangalore Brothers (Ashok-Hariharan) and Ranjani Nagaraj. It also features rare photographs and information about him. Prasad, a Carnatic vocalist herself, says, “In today’s age, if something is not digital, it does not exist.

And musicians today can learn so many things from his work. People had a lot of respect for him in the classical music scene, especially in Madras, which is considered the land of classical legends. Maybe he didn’t get his due fame since he was a violinist and not a vocalist.” Sridhar Ranganathan, founder trustee of Shankar Mahadevan Academy Trust, adds, “The process of keeping this archives alive is challenging and fun at the same time.” 

ME director Manasi Prasad (4) The musician’s
7-stringed violin that was donated to
Chowdiah Hall by his family

Though a great musician, Chowdiah was known for his simplicity. His granddaughter Sheela Boriah Chowdiah vouches for that. “My taatha was a simple, lovable and impartial person. He never used to distinguish between the poor and rich. In one of the stories I heard from my grandmother, he was supposed to head out somewhere and it was lunch time.

The driver was suppose to join my taatha for lunch but was late. So my grandmother asked him to have lunch and the driver can join in later but my taatha insisted that he waits for the driver,” says Sheela, who lost her grandfather in 1967 when she was 13 years old. Talking about the archive, she says, “Earlier it was difficult to record people’s work, but with the archive, his music is going to reach music lovers right at their homes.” 

Competitive spirit
There’s more in store for music lovers. IME is also coming up with a contest from Oct. 25 onwards. “Musicians will get enough time to practise Chowdiah’s compositions, which they can record and submit on the site,” says Prasad. The competition will be judged by industry stalwarts. While people can access the songs free of cost for listening and self-study, they also can take help from digital classes from artistes directly involved in the project, which comes with a fee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp