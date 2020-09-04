STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Busy Baiyappanahalli terminal likely to get new four-lane road

It would link both the sides, making it convenient for passengers to reach their destinations from the station.

Published: 04th September 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Railways expects daily footfalls to touch around one lakh, once the terminal becomes fully functional

Railways expects daily footfalls to touch around one lakh, once the terminal becomes fully functional. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to handle the massive congestion that could set in once the Baiyappanahalli Third Coaching Terminal is opened, a plan to convert the existing narrow road connecting the two sides of the terminal into a four-lane road, has been proposed.

It would link both the sides, making it convenient for passengers to reach their destinations from the station. Speaking to TNIE, a senior railway official said that the Chief Secretary – who visited the terminal for inspection on Saturday – has asked the BBMP to construct a road here to handle expected passenger traffic in future.

A senior BBMP official confirmed this development, saying, “The four-lane road, with a width of 18 metres, will connect Mukunda Theatre on Banaswadi Main Road and Old Madras Road. It’ll run to a length of 2.2 km. With the station in the middle, both ends will be connected.” The existing road is quite narrow and it leads from Baiyappanahalli village to the Old Madras Road, he added.

Another senior railway official said that the Railways expects daily footfalls to touch around one lakh, once the terminal becomes fully functional. “We are targeting completion of the terminal by October-end, but it could take a little longer too.

This road, however, is crucial for decongesting the traffic here.” Asked about the timeline, another BBMP official mentioned it could take long. “Land needs to be acquired first for the roads. The Railway Over Bridge above Mukunda Theatre has to be widened and much infrastructure work needs to be carried out at Baiyappanahalli village as well. Defence land needs to be asked for again, in order to widen the Old Madras Road,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp