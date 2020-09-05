STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

HSR residents furious with stadium plan

Residents of HSR Layout are unhappy over the proposal of a stadium to come up in the area.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of HSR Layout are unhappy over the proposal of a stadium to come up in the area.The stadium, a Rs 140-crore project, is proposed to be built across the BBMP Grounds near Nandini Joint, in HSR Layout Sector 3. The project is said to be the initiative of Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy.Kavitha Reddy, RWA member, HSR Association, told TNIE, “The residents fought for over five years in the HC to ensure the playground is not converted into a judges’ housing colony. If the stadium is built, it will be taken up as a contempt case.”

Residentssaid Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had planned to lay the foundation stone on Saturday. “Now we hear the event was cancelled, but the project is still on,” Kavitha said, adding the residents are looking at taking their plea forward in a legal manner.

Girish K Shivalingaiah, another resident, said, “The stadium will only add to air and noise pollution, apart from creating huge traffic congestion,” he said.According to the project layout, the stadium will include a cricket ground and other sports facilities.S Ramkrishna, BBMP zonal joint commissioner (Bommanahalli), denied any such project, despite the groundbreaking ceremony being postponed due to former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HSR Layout
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp