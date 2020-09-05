HSR residents furious with stadium plan

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of HSR Layout are unhappy over the proposal of a stadium to come up in the area.The stadium, a Rs 140-crore project, is proposed to be built across the BBMP Grounds near Nandini Joint, in HSR Layout Sector 3. The project is said to be the initiative of Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy.Kavitha Reddy, RWA member, HSR Association, told TNIE, “The residents fought for over five years in the HC to ensure the playground is not converted into a judges’ housing colony. If the stadium is built, it will be taken up as a contempt case.”

Residentssaid Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had planned to lay the foundation stone on Saturday. “Now we hear the event was cancelled, but the project is still on,” Kavitha said, adding the residents are looking at taking their plea forward in a legal manner.

Girish K Shivalingaiah, another resident, said, “The stadium will only add to air and noise pollution, apart from creating huge traffic congestion,” he said.According to the project layout, the stadium will include a cricket ground and other sports facilities.S Ramkrishna, BBMP zonal joint commissioner (Bommanahalli), denied any such project, despite the groundbreaking ceremony being postponed due to former President Pranab Mukherjee’s death.