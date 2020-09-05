STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech queue system to cut wait time at KIA

It was implemented by Xovis, a Swiss high-tech company that develops 3D sensors and software.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

The waiting time displayed on the airport screens at Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tech-enabled queue management system was rolled out recently at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to reduce waiting time, enhance operational efficiency and for better management of passenger flow during peak hours.It was implemented by Xovis, a Swiss high-tech company that develops 3D sensors and software. According to an official release by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), Xovis PTS, a flow management system, will display live waiting time on the screens at processing points.

The 200 Xovis 3D sensors will capture passenger flow coordinates at departure gates, check-in, immigration, and security hold areas of domestic and international flights, the release read. Jayaraj Shanmugam, COO, BIAL, said, “Our aim is to make Bengaluru airport the most digitally advanced and efficient one in the world.”Andreas Fanndrich, CEO of Xovis, said, “We hope this is the first of many more collaborations to happen between BIAL, our team and IDDS .”

